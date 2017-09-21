Woman fears sinkhole in front of her home may be dangerous

A woman is asking for a hole near her house in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue to be repaired. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman is asking the city to repair a hole near her home that she thinks may be dangerous.

It's in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

She said it started as a pothole. The city came and filled it, but the problem got worse when her street flooded in 2015.

"In 2015. BOOM! It was all the way down, you could see the sewage lines, you could see about 18 feet deep," said Hodnett.

According to officials with the city of Shreveport, the sewer main at the sinkhole is about 20’ deep. Since the sewer is so deep and a repair would be expansive, it was decided to address both problems at the same time.

She says is afraid the area is dangerous and her young son may get too close to it and all the city has done was put down boards she thinks are just a bandaid for the situation.

"I have a toddler who loves to play outside," said Hodnett. "He doesn't know any better. So I was like no, 'this wood isn't going to work."

She also fears the Fire Department or ambulance would be unable to get to her home in a timely manner in case of an emergency.

"I'm not OK living like this. It doesn't feel good knowing that an ambulance can't get to my toddlers and can't get to us at all."

Hodnett would like to see the hole fixed and paved before the problem gets worse or someone gets hurts.

In order to repair the collapsed pipe under the house, the sewer main needs to be re-routed, but city officials say they have had some issues with property owners not wanting to grant them permission on their land for that re-route.

A third proposed route has been approved and the city is looking for a contractor to do the job. Once construction begins, the contractor will have 90 days to complete the project.

Hodnett also says if they can't get the hole fixed in a reasonable amount of time, she would at least like the alleyway next to her house paved since it's become her alternate route.

"There's potholes. There's constant nails and rocks. Do you want to tear up your car? No. Do I want to keep tearing up my car and spending $200, $300 on tires every years? No."

