Woman concerned hole in front of her home may be dangerous

A woman is asking for a hole near her house in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue to be repaired. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman is asking the city to repair a hole near her home that she thinks may be dangerous.

It's in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

She says is afraid the area is dangerous and her young son may get too close to it.

She also fears the Fire Department or ambulance would be unable to get to her home in a timely manner in case of an emergency.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to city officials to see what the status of the hole is.

