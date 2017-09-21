Residents concerned holes in Shreveport may be dangerous

Two women in Shreveport are asking for city officials to repair holes near their homes that they feel may be dangerous.

The first hole is in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

She says is afraid the area is dangerous and her young son may get too close to it. She also fears the fire department or ambulance wouldn't be able to get to her home in a timely manner in case of emergency.

Cheryl Logue says she recently fell into a hole on Parkridge Street near her home as she was walking her grandson to school.

She fears that the grass around the hole is overgrown making it hard to see.

Logue wants to the city of Shreveport to fill the hole or do something to make sure no one else is injured or even stuck, like other children who may be walking to school.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to city officials in both cases to see what the status of the holes is.

