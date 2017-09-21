Resident concerned hole in front of her Shreveport home may be dangerous

A woman is asking for a hole near her house in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue to be repaired. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A woman in Shreveport is asking for city officials to repair a hole near her homes that she feels may be dangerous.

The hole is in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Channing Hodnett says her driveway has been closed off for the past 3 years due to construction.

She says is afraid the area is dangerous and her young son may get too close to it. She also fears the fire department or ambulance wouldn't be able to get to her home in a timely manner in case of emergency.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to city officials to see what the status of the hole is.

