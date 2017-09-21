LA Tech reaches record enrollment, highest ACT scores for incoming freshmen

As students settle in for the fall quarter, Louisiana Tech University is celebrating two milestones.

The university has enrolled more students this fall than any other time in the school's history and is up 16.9 percent.

A total of 12,873 students are enrolled, breaking fall 2013's record of 11,014.

The school is also celebrating the fact that the average ACT score for first-time freshmen at an all-time record high average of 24.71. A total of 125 incoming students had an ACT score or higher and met the qualifications for Presidential Scholar or National Merit Scholar designation.

The College of Education had an overall increase with 86 new students. The university's College of Engineering and Science had a total enrollment with 2,966.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.