Legislators hope BAFB will reconsider postponing airshow, says it's too important

In July, officials announced that the Barksdale Air Show will not be held in 2018 — several Louisiana legislatures hope they'll change their minds.

In a letter, four legislators are trying to convince BAFB officials to bring the airshow back yearly, citing its economic impact and importance to the area. The letter sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, Sen. John Kennedy, Rep. Ralph Abraham (District 5) and Rep. Mike Johnson (District 4) was addressed to General Rand Paul on Wednesday.

According to the legislators, the show attracts more than 150,000 visitors a year, with out-of-towners contributing millions in direct spending to the local economy.

It said in part:

Since it was held in 1932, the Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show has played a significant role in developing public support and enthusiasm for the U.S. Air Force and its programs." It went on to say, "The Barksdale Air Force Base Show is not only a showcase for the U.S. Air Force but also a massive economic driver for Louisiana.

In May of 2017, the authorities were forced to turn residents away because the show reached capacity.

The show will be held again in 2019, and every other year, according to the Barksdale's 2nd Bomb Wing office of Public Affairs. The change is due to costs. Officials say the show is very costly due to the 2nd Bomb wing mission, 2,500 Airmen per day for three days and nearly 46,000 man-hours during the year for planning and execution.

“These demands force difficult decisions on how to most effectively continue meeting our primary mission requirements,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.

KSLA News 12 reached out to the Barksdale Air Force Base for comment on the letter, we are awaiting their reply.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.