Texarkana log truck crash claims lives of husband and wife

The Texarkana Texas Police Department has released the name of those involved in Wednesday night's fatal accident.

Norma Ware, 82, the passenger in a 2010 Lexus died at the scene when the car crossed into the path of an oncoming log truck, according to TTPD. Her husband, 84-year-old Lawrence Ware was driving the Lexus. He was sent to Wadley Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, which he later died from.

The driver of the log truck was transported to Christus St. Michael where he was treated and released.

It happened at the intersection of South Lake Drive and Buchanan road. Walker was traveling northbound and the Wares were driving southbound when Lawrence Ware attempted to make a left onto Buchanan Road.

TTPD is still investigating the crash. Anyone with relevant information is urged to call TTPD at (903) 798-3116.

