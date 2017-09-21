Residents near Cypress Lake concerned about possible bacteria leak

An oxidation pond near a subdivision in Bossier Parish is raising a few eyebrows as residents claim waste is leaking into Cypress Lake.

The oxidation pond is located near the Turtle Creek subdivision north of Benton. A resident, Fred Alex, claims that a pipe with sewage water is draining into the lake.

An oxidation pond is meant to treat sewage.

Alex is a part of the Cypress Lake Preservation society, and the group recently hired a lawyer on this matter. The group took some of the water samples collected and findings they had made to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

"We were asking the police jury to hold up and not approve any additional units (homes) until we're able to bring that pond into compliance," said Kenneth Hammond, attorney for Cypress Lake Preservation Society.

The police jury agreed to table the matter until further notice. The Cypress Lake Preservation society said they have contacted the EPA regarding this matter.

However, the Cypress Lake Water District said that they do water tests on the lake all the time, and do not have any reason to believe there is anything wrong with the lake at this time.

