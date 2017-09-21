Vacant Queensborough home catches fire

Shreveport Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire on Thursday morning.

SFD got the call just minutes after 2:45 to the 3100 block of Alabama Avenue in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

According to neighbors, the house had been unoccupied for years and no suspicious activity was observed before the fire. They recalled hearing popping coming from the house, which led to the discovery of the fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze for more than 30 minutes before getting the fire under control.

Firefighters were not injured during the incident.

