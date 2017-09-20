Couple outraged over teenage son's encounter with a stranger

"We consider him a predator. We don't know what his intentions were or are," said Ilene Fraser, shown here with her husband, Lionel Fraser. "It's just so alarming. It's predatory behavior." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Imagine a stranger stopping, questioning and photographing your son or daughter while the child is out riding a bike.

A Shreveport family says it happened to their 15-year-old son and his friend.

Ilene and Lionel Fraser say the two youths were riding bicycles Sunday night near Gilbert Drive at Evangeline Place when a man drove by, circled back around and started asking him questions.

"Who's bike was he riding? Where was he going? Where was he coming from," Ilene Fraser said.

The Frasers say their son politely answered his questions and offered to get an adult before the man left.

The parents say the stranger also took their son's picture.

"We consider him a predator. We don't know what his intentions were or are," Ilene Fraser said.

"It's just so alarming. It's predatory behavior," she continued.

"I don't know what this person might do with my son's image," Lionel Fraser said.

"Nor do I know if this person might be coming back looking for my son."

The encounter has opened up a new conversation with their son about safety.

"It's very difficult now to try to talk to our children and reprogram them that the politeness we've instilled in them is not what's necessary," Ilene Fraser said.

A police report has been filed. The complaint states that an unknown white male approached and questioned her son.

Shreveport police aren't investigating the incident because the encounter, as it was reported, is not criminal, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

A citizen can talk to another citizen without a reason and can take a photo if someone is in public, she explained.

Nonetheless, the Frasers intend to follow up with police and do whatever they can to identify the stranger and hold him accountable this doesn't happen again to their son or another child.

"We want to send a message to whoever this person is or someone like-minded that this is not acceptable in our community and we are not going to stand for it," Ilene Fraser said.

