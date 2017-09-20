Log truck, sedan collide, killing one person, injuring two others

One person was killed and two others were hurt when a log truck and a sedan collided Sept. 20 in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

One person was killed and two others were hurt when a log truck and a car collided in Texarkana, Texas.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Lake Drive at Buchanan Road.

The log truck, which was not loaded, was headed north on South Lake Drive.

The car, which authorities said was occupied by elderly people, was attempting a left turn onto Buchanan Road when the sedan and oncoming truck collided, witnesses told police.

One person in the car was killed. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries.

The truck driver also was injured.

