Judge steps out of battle over Confederate monument land

While Caddo commissioners continue to debate whether to move the Confederate monument from outside the front door of the parish courthouse in downtown Shreveport, a district judge has recused himself from the legal battle over who owns the land on which the statue stands.

The Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the parish both claim they own the real estate.

Should that land prove to be private, it would be arguable whether commissioners would have the authority to move the monument.

Shreveporter John Settle filed a petition for declaratory judgment Aug. 28 in Caddo District Court.

The lawsuit names the Caddo Commission and the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter.

It asks that "there be a Judgment rendered by this Honorable Court against the names Defendants determining the ownership of the memorial site claimed by Defendants."

Just five days ago, attorney Dick Knadler filed the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter's answer to Settle's petition.

It reads: "Shreveport Chapter 237 is the owner of the Confederate Memorial to include the site upon which it is located. And that it will be proven at the trial on the merits."

It also says Settle "has presented no evidence that the Caddo Parish Commission has legal ownership of the site on which the Confederate Memorial is located."

But the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter's answer also calls into question Settle's involvement in this case. "The plaintiff has presented no evidence that he is entitled to a court determination of the ownership of the memorial site."

Caddo Parish attorney Donna Frazier told KSLA News 12 the parish commission also is contesting Settle's petition.

Frazier said she filed an Exception of No Right to Action last week. It cites how Settle has no legal interest in his petition since he does not own the land.

Now Settle's lawsuit is falling into the hands of a new judge.

Caddo District Judge Michael Pitman recuses himself from the case in an order filed Monday.

He cites Louisiana Code of Judicial Conduct Canon 3C, which dictates:

"A judge should disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned and shall disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the disqualification is required by law or applicable Supreme Court rule. In all other instances, a judge should not recuse himself or herself."

Frazier declined to be interviewed, as did United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter President Jackie Nichols and Knadler.

Caddo commissioners are set to vote again Oct. 19 on the resolution to move the Confederate monument elsewhere.

