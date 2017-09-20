This weekend's shows may be make or break for Shrine Circus

The same question surfaces every year. And El Karubah Shrine's Bryan Moore says the short answer is yes. There will be Cracker Jacks at this year's Shrine Circus. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Organizers hope for a big turnout for the 71st annual El Karubah Shrine Circus.

And there's some pressure to ensure that happens to help guarantee the future of the circus.

The circus returns to Shreveport-Bossier City this week with everything from daredevils to clowns and from cotton candy to popcorn, not to mention exotic animals from elephants to tigers.

But Shriner Bryan Moore recognizes that times are tough.

"We all have felt the downturn in the economy, whether it's oil and gas. I know we all know someone that's lost a job. But we work off of donations."

This circus is the largest fundraiser of the year to keep the El Karubah Shrine operating and ultimately help provide free health care for needy children.

Over the past seven decades, the Shrine Circus has enjoyed widespread community support.

In 2014, for example, they had 24,000 visitors come to the circus over three days.

Last year, those numbers basically were half that.

And that trend, they say, cannot continue if the circus is to survive.

If the numbers keep dropping, Moore fears a potential worst-case scenario.

"There could be a possibility that we would abandon the circus and not do the circuses anymore."

Moore acknowledged that would be a big loss to a community that's come to expect the Shrine Circus every year.

And with a slight grin, he also told us about the same question that surfaces every year.

"A lot of people say it's the Cracker Jacks because we keep, or ask continually if we're going to have Cracker Jacks."

Moore said the short answer is yes.

Shrine Circus will stage six shows Friday through Sunday in CenturyLink Center in south Bossier City.

They are at 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cost of tickets ranges from $12.50 to $37, depending upon the seating.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.