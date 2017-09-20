Local Shriners need big circus turnout this weekend

Organizers hope for a big turnout for the 71st Annual Shrine Circus in the Shreveport- Bossier Area. And there's some pressure to make sure that happens to help guarantee the future of the circus.

The Shrine circus returns to Shreveport-Bossier this week, featuring everything from daredevils to clowns and from cotton candy to popcorn, not to mention exotic animals, from elephants to tigers.

But Shriner Bryan Moore recognized that times are tough.

"We all have felt the downturn in the economy, whether it's oil and gas. I know we all know someone that's lost a job. But we work off of donations," explained Moore.

This circus is the largest fundraiser of the year to keep the local El Karubah Shrine operating and thus ultimately helping to provide free health care for children in need.

Over the last seven decades the Shrine Circus has enjoyed widespread community support. For example, in 2014 they had 24,000 visitors come to the circus over three days.

But last year those numbers were basically cut in half. That trend, they say, cannot continue if the circus is to survive.

If the numbers keep dropping, Moore fears a potential worst-case scenario.

"There could be a possibility that we would abandon the circus and not do the circuses anymore," added Moore.



Moore acknowledged that would be a big loss to a community that's come to expect the Shrine Circus every year.

And with a slight grin Moore also told us about the same question that surfaces every year.

"A lot of people say it's the Cracker Jacks because we keep, or ask continually if we're going to have Cracker Jacks."

Moore said the short answer is yes.

There are 6 shows running from this Friday to Sunday. It all starts with one show Friday which starts at 7 p.m.

That's followed by three shows on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the two shows this Sunday begin at 2 and 6 p.m.at the CenturyLink Center in south Bossier City.

Tickets range from $12.50 to $37, all depending on the seating.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.