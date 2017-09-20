Local Shriners need big circus turnout this weekend

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>