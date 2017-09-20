Nation's capital welcomes ArkLaTex veterans on Brookshire Grocer - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nation's capital welcomes ArkLaTex veterans on Brookshire Grocery Co.'s 14th Heroes Flight to D.C.

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Through Saturday, two dozen World War II veterans from the ArkLaTex are in Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor, along with several other historical sites. 

The free trip is 14th sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Co.

The 24 veterans departed from Shreveport, La., and Tyler, Texas, on Thursday morning. 

Medical personnel and Brookshire Grocery are accompanying the veterans and assisting with their luggage, pushing wheelchairs and tending to other needs.

Along with the group is KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel to help share the veterans' stories and experiences with everyone back home in the ArkLaTex. 

When the group returns Saturday, Brookshire Grocery Co. will have taken 415 veterans from communities throughout Northeast Texas and North Louisiana to view their respective memorials in the nation's capital .

