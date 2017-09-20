ArkLaTex veterans take flight on Brookshire Grocery Co.'s 14th Heroes Flight to D.C.

Veterans from the 13th trip return home to Shreveport in May. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Over the next three days, two dozen World War II Veterans from the ArkLaTex will be in Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor, along with several other historical sites.

The free trip is 14th sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Co.

The 24 veterans departed from Shreveport, La., and Tyler, Texas Thursday morning.

We arrived in D.C. to another water cannon salute & greeted by dozens of travelers at the gate #HeyKSLA https://t.co/9WyZZkRoWD pic.twitter.com/UGquf0r5Qm — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) September 21, 2017

Medical personnel and Brookshire Grocery will accompany the veterans and assist with their luggage, push wheelchairs and tend to other needs.

Along with the group will be KSLA News 12's Marie Waxel to help share the veterans' stories and experiences with everyone back home in the ArkLaTex.

Send-off ceremony, each veteran was given a flag that has previously flown over the capitol #HeyKSLA https://t.co/9WyZZkRoWD pic.twitter.com/wZVHmPUPtt — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) September 21, 2017

When the group returns Saturday, Brookshire Grocery Co. will have taken 415 veterans from communities throughout Northeast Texas and North Louisiana to view their respective memorials in the nation's capital .

