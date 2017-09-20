Travel advisory: Traffic on I-20 backed up 5 miles after wreck

Wrecks and a stalled 18-wheeler caused headaches Wednesday afternoon for motorists on Interstate 20 in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Eastbound Interstate 20 at Spring Street is back open in the wake of a wreck there, the state highway department reports.

However, LaDOTD says, traffic remains backed up to Hearne Avenue.

All lanes are open I-20 East at Spring Street. Congestion has reached Hearne Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 20, 2017

The left lane is blocked I-20 East at Spring Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Greenwood Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 20, 2017

All lanes are open I-20 East at the Red River Bridge. Congestion has reached Greenwood Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 20, 2017

The left lane is blocked I-20 East at the Red River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 20, 2017

Earlier, a stalled 18-wheeler blocked traffic on westbound I-20 near Traffic Street in Bossier City.

And an eastbound tractor-trailer rig lost its load on the Red River bridge, at one point blocking all lanes of traffic.

