Travel advisory: Traffic on I-20 backed up 5 miles after wreck

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Wrecks and a stalled 18-wheeler caused headaches Wednesday afternoon for motorists on Interstate 20 in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Eastbound Interstate 20 at Spring Street is back open in the wake of a wreck there, the state highway department reports.

However, LaDOTD says, traffic remains backed up to Hearne Avenue.

Earlier, a stalled 18-wheeler blocked traffic on westbound I-20 near Traffic Street in Bossier City. 

And an eastbound tractor-trailer rig lost its load on the Red River bridge, at one point blocking all lanes of traffic.

