Woman falls through ceiling of SWAR corrections facility

Heather Staggs, 28, was sent to a Texarkana hospital following a fall through a ceiling (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A Miller County woman is recovering after she fell through the ceiling of a building on Wednesday.

Texarkana, Arkansas firefighters, and police officers were dispatched to the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections probation and parole services after hearing reports of a person who fell through the ceiling.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found 28-year-old Heather Staggs injured from the fall.

According to a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Staggs had earlier been sentenced to an intensive probation program. After Staggs checked herself in, she made her way to a storage closet and used a desk to climb to the building's attic, where she eventually fell through.

The Probation and Parole Services building is a secured facility sharing the same building with a state prison.

Officials do not know why Staggs was in the ceiling.

