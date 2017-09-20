ETX couple accused of telling their 'possessed' 7-year-old to hit the road

A Hooks, Texas, man and his wife are out on bond after being arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child in August.

Ronald Keith Wright and Rendy Wright allegedly refused to let their 7-year-old son into their home after he got home from visiting with a neighbor.

The couple told the child that he was to leave his home and never return, according to the arrest affidavit.

Authorities say the parents then let the child leave with no regard for his safety or whereabouts.

Later, the Wrights told law enforcement that they did indeed tell the child to leave.

The couple reportedly told investigators they took this action because the boy "would not mind or do what he is told."

A Bowie County, Texas deputy also said that the couple, in a discussion with a preacher, were told that the boy is possessed by demons.

The pair also admitted to using methamphetamine as a hobby, according to the affidavit.

The boy is now in the care of a relative, according to Bowie County officials.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.