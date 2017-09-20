SporTran replacing blue signs with orange and green signs

SporTran's blue signage is being replaced with orange signs on its downtown Shreveport routes and these green signs on all other routes. (Source: KSLA News 12)

There are signs that SporTran is adding routes and expanding services this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The bus service's blue signage is being replaced with orange signs on its downtown Shreveport routes and green signs on all other routes.

The new signs also have a new logo.

And the transit service's new routes mean new bus stops every three blocks.

Nationally, the average is one bus stop every four blocks.

SporTran is adding nine daytime bus routes, for a total of 26, and doubling its nighttime routes to 10.

Its buses will begin making the new stops when the intermodal facility and Southwest Connection Hub open in November.

Some of the bus service's new signs will remain covered until that time.

Also, SporTran now is working the new bus stops into its bus tracking system.

While that work is underway, passengers should use the bus service's website instead of the text system to track bus locations in real time.

“We are very excited about the upgrades that will be offered our passengers,” SporTran director Dinero Washington said in a statement. “These upgrades will improve arrival times and get passengers to their destination faster.”

Click here to review SporTran's 2017 revision plan.

Need to catch a bus? Click here to view SporTran's current routes.

