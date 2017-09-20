SporTran adding electric buses, replacing its blue signage with orange and green signs

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
The second day of James “Eddy” Henderson's aggravated kidnapping trial began with witness testimony from the person who had reported Vanessa Melson missing in 2015.More >>
