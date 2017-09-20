Fourth suspect in East Texas double murder captured in Bossier City

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with a double murder in East Texas is behind bars, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

Police say 17-year-old Cordarius D. Thompson of Bossier City was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the warrant was issued out of Texas following the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Shayla Carson and 21-year-old Dalton Berry of Waskom.

Panola Sheriff's Office say it happened around 8:45 p.m. on July 30 near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany.

Police say Thompson is one of four Bossier City men charged in the deadly shooting of Carson and Berry.

Marlon L. Kelly, 21; Mose Dandrew Smith, 20; and Cartrell Williamson 21 all of Bossier City are in police custody and have been charged each with two counts of murder.

Thompson was booked into the Bossier City Jail and will be extradited to Texas.

