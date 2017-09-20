More than $38,000 raised for Harvey Relief in KSLA, Community Foundation partnership

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

KSLA News 12 and The Community Foundation of North Louisiana have raised more than $38,000 for Harvey Relief in a fundraising partnership dedicated to directly helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has been in contact with both the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, who are both playing a direct role in relief efforts. T

The money raised during the relief event will be divided evenly between the two organizations. Community foundations are able to grant money to other nonprofit organizations addressing the greatest needs.

All day on September 6, monetary donations were collected in person and online. During that time period, $9,035 was raised for relief efforts. As the day came to a close, The Community Foundation announced it would match all donations made that day. That increased the total amount raised to just more than $18,000. Several days later, a donor contacted The Community Foundation to donate an additional $10,000 to each of the community foundations aiding in relief efforts from Harvey.

KSLA News 12 Vice President and General Manager, Joe Sciortino said, “As a media company, we know that our job is to report on events like Harvey. But seeing the devastation and watching all the families displaced, we knew we wanted to do more. The KSLA team is so grateful to our community for helping our neighbors in Texas and Louisiana. Their response is exactly what I love most about living here. Great people.”

The Warrior Network also collected cleaning supply donations at the KSLA News 12 studios on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport and at John Harvey Toyota on Benton Road in Bossier City. All of the supplies collected were given to volunteers assisting with cleanup efforts in Beaumont, Texas.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.