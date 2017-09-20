SPD investigating armed robbery at business in south Shreveport

Shreveport police are on the scene after reports of an armed robbery at a south Shreveport business.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Burlington Coat Factory at 8924 Jewella Avenue, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The store is a part of Summer Grove Baptist Church, formerly South Park Mall. The store is on the northern side of the church, facing La. Highway 3132

Willhite said that K-9 units are on the scene.

