1 in custody following armed robbery at south Shreveport business

One person is in police custody following an armed robbery at a south Shreveport business.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Burlington Coat Factory at 8924 Jewella Avenue, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The store is a part of Summer Grove Baptist Church, formerly South Park Mall. The store is on the northern side of the church, facing La. Highway 3132

Willhite said that the person was caught near Jewella Avenue, but still on the church property. At this time, police say that only one person was involved.

SPD K-9 officers assisted in the investigation.

