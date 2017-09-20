Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills for sex crimes, murder

KSLA News 12's cameras were the only ones there when he surrendered to authorities last month.

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old New Orleans-based rapper who goes by the name Mystikal, was booked Aug. 21 into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned many true bills Tuesday in connection with sex crimes and second-degree murder.

The grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment against Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, 27, of Waskom, Texas.

Bradley was arrested in late July in connection with the July 27 gunshot slaying of 25-year-old Markzaulous Lewis whose body was found inside a residence in the 3100 block of Catherine Street in central Shreveport.

Lloyd Wright, 73, of Greenwood, was charged with the aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Wright's bond was set at $725,000.

Roy Charles Powell, 58, of Shreveport, was also charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Powell's bond currently is set at $975,000.

The grand jury also indicted a New Orleans-based rapper and 2 others in connection with an assault.

The indictments for sex crimes were issued under seal, due to the nature of the charges.

The accused all were behind bars at Caddo Correctional Center.

