Man injured in weekend MLK neighborhood shooting dies

A man wounded in a shooting on Sunday has died on Wednesday, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

LeBrandon Clarkson, 26, was found near a car that had struck a utility pole on Sunday around 5:45 a.m near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Russell Road, according to Shreveport police. Two people inside the car were shot to death.

Police say that one victim involved had critical injuries. Clarkson was sent to University Health.

An autopsy has been ordered.

According to SWEPCO, the wreck caused 1,835 customers to lose power in and around the MLK area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

