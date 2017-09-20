Teacher taken to hospital after fire carries smoke to school

A Caddo Parish teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after smoke from a nearby fire traveled to her school.

The call came in just after 9:30 a.m. for a fire near Northside Elementary school at the former Linear Middle School in the 1800 block of Linear Street.

The fire was a controlled burn clearing debris at a construction site near the school, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Brian Watson.

Smoke from the fire traveled to the school and fire prevention was called to put out the fire.

Workers at a construction site expanding the sidewalk in front of the school told KSLA News 12 the smoke was so dense they had to stop working.

Once the smoke started coming towards the school, the air conditioning was shut off to keep the smoke from getting into the building, according to Caddo Parish school spokeswoman Mary Woods.

Faculty and staff moved the students to the gym because the air was re-circulating and not coming from outside.

A teacher was taken to the hospital as a precaution for shortness of breath that may have been caused by smoke inhalation. The teacher's condition is unknown at this time.

Some students were checked out and released by paramedics.

Woods said after the fire was out, the AC was turned back on and faculty and staff began monitoring the air quality as they started letting students back into their classrooms.

