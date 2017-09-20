Barksdale Airman dies, cause of death under investigation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barksdale Airman dies, cause of death under investigation

Shreveport police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of an SUV at the south end of Hamel's Park. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12) Shreveport police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of an SUV at the south end of Hamel's Park. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)
BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

A Barksdale Airman died Wednesday morning and the cause of death is still under investigation by local police.

The Airman's name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification in accordance with Air Force policy. 

Additional information and a statement will follow in a release with the Airman’s name. 

Shreveport police confirmed that the Airman body of the man was found inside of a black SUV at Hamel's Park. 

The death is not being investigated as suspicious. 

