Barksdale Airman dies, cause of death under investigation

Shreveport police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of an SUV at the south end of Hamel's Park. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

A Barksdale Airman died Wednesday morning and the cause of death is still under investigation by local police.

The Airman's name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification in accordance with Air Force policy.

Additional information and a statement will follow in a release with the Airman’s name.

Shreveport police confirmed that the Airman body of the man was found inside of a black SUV at Hamel's Park.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious.

