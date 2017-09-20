SWEPCO announces improvements to Cedar Grove area, community open house

SWEPCO announced on Wednesday that they plan to replace two miles of powerline poles along Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.

SWEPCO will replace the existing wood poles with steel single-pole structures and new wires starting this fall at the South Shreveport substation off Highway 3132. According to SWEPCO, the Southwest Power Pool determined the need to upgrade this line.

Residents in the Cedar Grove area and surrounding communities are invited to attend a SWEPCO community open house on Thursday, Sept. 28 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Caddo Heights Elementary School's cafeteria, 1702 Corbitt St.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and visitors can arrive at any time to check out project details, maps and members of the project's team.

Upgrades will be made to equipment at the Linwood and South Shreveport substations.

Crews will begin to replace the power poles early 2018, work is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

For more information on the project including schedules and interactive map visit here.

