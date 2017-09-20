"The Great Xscape Tour" with Monica, Tamar Braxton coming to CenturyLink Center

As a part of their first ever headline tour, Xscape has announced they will perform at the CenturyLink Center in December.

The Ticketmaster presale is on now for The Great Xscape Tour. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

A CenturyLink Center online only Ticketmaster Presale will be held on Sept. 21 from 10 am. to 10 p.m. Use code: XSCAPE to access the page.

The show, featuring special guests Monica and Tamar Braxton, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10, according to a news release from the CenturyLink Center. The set will draw from the group's three multi-platinum albums and their biggest hits such as "Just Kickin' It," "Understanding," "Who Can I Run To," and more.

A statement from the group reads:

You asked for it! We had so much fun with y’all this summer that we decided to bring the party to cities across the U.S. We decided to do something very special and have our good friends Monica and Tamar Braxton join us! We are beyond excited to have them out with us for the ultimate girls night out show! This is the tour we’ve always wanted to do and we can’t wait to see you there!

Xscape had a busy summer following their return on the BET Awards, performing a trio of hits. Rolling Stone said it was one of the "best moments of the night."

Following the BET Awards, Xscape performed at two sold-out shows in Detroit. During this year's Essence Festival, the group closed down an entire floor at the Superdome.

A documentary Xscape: Still Kickin' It will air on Bravo this fall

