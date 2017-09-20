Texas Rangers investigating incident that injured 2 BCSO deputies

The investigation is still underway in the Sunday morning shooting of two Bowie County sheriff's deputies at the scene of a house fire near DeKalb, Texas.

When responding to a house fire, Deputy Westin Fannin and Deputy Eric McMillian, were met with hostility when the homeowner, 48-year-old Bryan Lee Batchelor came outside and pointed a gun at them. After trying to stop the DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department, Batchelor got into a pickup truck and tried to flee the scene by driving through a pasture.

"Last night God was watching out for our officers," said Chief Deputy Jeff Neil.

Fannin and McMillian drove to get to Batchelor, but their unit got stuck and Batchelor rammed the SUV they were in.

According to investigators, Batchelor fired first, and the deputies returned fire. There were two seperate scenes where gunshots were fired.

One sheriff's vehicle sustained major damage.

"We are very proud of the way our deputies responded to this difficult situation and protected the citizens of Bowie County," Neil said. "After having a chance to look at the damage caused by Mr. Batchelor, I am convinced more than ever God was watching out for our deputies."

The deputies were injured and sent were treated at a Texarkana hospital for gunshot wounds where they were later released, according to Neil.

Batchelor was wounded by gunfire and remains in the hospital. Now, the Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation. So far, they have not given a motive behind Batchelor's actions.

During the incident, he rammed two additional sheriff's vehicles, putting them out of comission; however, Neil said that this should not effect police services to the county.

"We are still up and running," Neil said. "We will alsways be open. We are without a few vehicles now but we have made ajustments so we can continue to patrol our county.

When Batchelor is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Bi-State Justice Center Jail. His bond will be set at $3 million.

