SPD investigating after a body was found in Hamel's Park

Shreveport police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of an SUV at the south end of Hamel's Park. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of an SUV at Hamel's Park Wednesday morning.

At around 8 a.m. there were about 8 police units on the scene at Clyde Fant Memorial near the Island Park Blvd exit, according to Caddo 911 records.

The call was listed as a shooting and Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite said police initially investigated it as a possible homicide.

Police say the man was found dead inside of a black SUV in the south end of the park.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the death.

