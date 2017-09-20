Woman spreads message of unity after vote to remove Caddo Confederate monument

Caddo commissioners voted Monday afternoon to advance a proposal to move the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse to someplace else.

A Shreveport woman is using poems in the hopes of helping her neighbors be united, not divided, after the vote to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Anna Cole is in her mid-70’s and says her husband, parents, and three sons have all passed away, but she believes her faith has kept her here to spread love and kindness.

Cole says she began writing “angel poems” after her mother died, and has given them to police officers, Mayor Ollie Tyler, and both President Trump and President Obama.

“Mayor Ollie Tyler actually wrote me a thank you note,” said Cole.

"At my age, I go from dawn until dark doing for people. It's my joy in life. I've got my workshop where I make my angel poems, and anyone who wants one, I'm honored to write it.”

She says she’s been saddened by the negative attention and division other cities have endured after removing their confederate statues.

"My prayer is that the city of Shreveport be an example. Come together and show that we are united as one with love, compassion, and respect for one another."

Cole says she’s actually in favor of keeping the monument where it is and in favor of erecting more monuments honoring the civil rights movement to go alongside it.

However, if it does get taken down, Cole says she does not want to see hate groups, like the KKK, in her city.

"They're cowards who cover their faces,” said Cole. “I'm for fairness and love. And I want to see my city of Shreveport, while I'm still alive, come together."

Cole says she makes her “angel poems” for anyone who needs it, and only charges happiness and love.

