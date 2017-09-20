LSUS sees record breaking enrollment numbers

LSUS is breaking records for enrollment this semester.

The Fall 2017 semester saw a total of 5,797 students enrolled.

This is a record and a 24 percent increase from the Fall 2016 semester.

LSUS officials say the numbers have increased every semester since 2014 and they believe it is because of new opportunities being offered to students.

Officials say soccer has returned to campus, a new Student Success Center that includes a coffee shop has been created to offer academic support to students and academic achievement continues to be the focal point for the university.

