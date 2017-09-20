Property tax reduction announced in Webster Parish

Morris Guin announcing property tax reduction in Webster Parish to about 30 people including many elected officials. (Source: Webster Parish Assessor's Office)

Webster Parish residents will now see a little extra money in their pockets through a property tax reduction.

The Parish Assessor Morris Guin says the reductions, which started in 2014, are now at a total of $1.5 million.

The latest announcement for a reduction of $500,000 came Tuesday as more than a dozen elected officials met.

He says they were made possible because the assessor's office is operating more efficiently, and the money they need to operate has been lowered.

