DeSoto educator accused of acting indecently with a juvenile in Massachusetts

BOOKED: 23-year-old Logan A. Procell, 23, of Noble, one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

A DeSoto Parish teacher who lives in Sabine Parish is accused behaving indecently with a juvenile in Massachusetts.

Sabine authorities booked 23-year-old Logan A. Procell into Sabine Parish Detention Center on Tuesday on one count each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The investigation of Procell began when Massachusetts authorities contacted the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office about possible illegal activity between him and the juvenile.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police also are involved in the investigation that may result in additional charges.

Procell is on administrative leave from his teaching job at Logansport High School.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.