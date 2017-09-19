Grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal, 2 others in Caddo rape, kidnapping case

Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)

BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old New Orleans-based rapper who goes by the name Mystikal, was booked Aug. 21 into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A Caddo grand jury has indicted a New Orleans-based rapper in connection with an assault.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 10 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The indictment Tuesday charges 46-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler, who goes by the name Mystikal, with one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Last month, he surrendered to authorities at Caddo Correctional Center.

KSLA News 12's cameras were the only ones there when at the time.

The Prairieville resident said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."

Tyler is one of three people who were wanted in connection with an assault Oct. 22 at a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

Indicted in the same case are:

Averweone Holman, 26, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. His bond has been set at $3 million.

Tenichia Wafford,42, of Harker Heights, Texas, on one count of obstruction of justice. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his Top 20 hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)," both of which were released in 2000.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.