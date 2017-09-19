Caddo brings in consultant to help improve its animal shelter

Toellner and Caddo commissioners discussed ways to lower the euthanasia rate, improve sanitation and generate more funds for the parish's animal shelter. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Brent Toellner is regional director of Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based group that bills itself as the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Caddo commissioners are inviting directors of animal sanctuaries outside Louisiana to meet and tour the parish's shelter.

The goal is to reduce the Caddo shelter's euthanasia rate and improve the facility itself.

KSLA's cameras were the only ones rolling when commissioners met with Brent Toellner, regional director of Best Friends Animal Society.

The Utah-based group bills itself as the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals for more than 30 years.

"We usually go other places to see what other people are doing," Caddo Parish Administrator Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Jr. said. "But it's good to bring somebody in to tell us what they're doing somewhere else that's successful."

After the meeting, Toellner told KSLA News 12 that reducing the euthanasia rate starts with creating more positive outcomes out of the parish animal shelter.

"In order to reduce the number of animals euthanized in a shelter, you have to both reduce intake and increase positive outcomes," he said.

"I think we came to a a lot of potential suggestions to help begin immediately in terms of doing both and cutting those numbers down."

Best Friends Animal Society has worked with dozens of animal shelters throughout the country, Toellner said.

The group flew him down to tour the Caddo animal shelter at no cost to local taxpayers, he added.

After the three-hour tour of Caddo's shelter, Toellner met with commissioners on the top floor of Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport to discuss any suggestions he might have.

Toellner said he worked more than 20 years in advertising in Kansas City, Mo., then he and his wife took over the animal shelter there that served around 450,000 people.

He and Caddo commissioners discussed lowering euthanasia rates, improving sanitation at parish animal shelter and ways to generate more funds for the facility.

"Look at whether or not we are totally automated in our tracking of animals once they come into the shelter, all the way through to include the medical component, which we are in the process of implementing 100 percent," Wilson told KSLA News 12.

"I think you could, by shortening the length of stay, fast-tracking some of the animals through, drop the guillotine doors on all those indoor/outdoor runs and just have animals separately on either side of those runs, that you'd have the capacity you need if you moved animals through the process more quickly," Toellner told commissioners.

"So if you drop the guillotine doors and you essentially double your space, how do you do the cleaning?" District 8 Commissioner Mike Middleton asked.

"What we ended up having to do is we did sort of a dog-walking program around so we would bring volunteers in and some staff to get all of the dogs out," Toellner replied.

"We did it in a play group style so we put them all in a large run, supervised, matched by play style so they go run and do play groups," he continued.

"We'd clean that row of kennels, then we bring them back and put them back in. It also helped us maintain a balance of energy levels in the shelter by doing the play group program."

Toellner told KSLA News 12 he'll now prepare a list of suggestions to give to Caddo commissioners.

"I'm a part of an initiative to help make all shelters no-kill by the year 2025. And I'm just here, happy to help make Caddo Parish hopefully a part of that transition and movement."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.