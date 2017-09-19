Results of Sept. 19 elections in SWAR; school taxes on ballots

Many Arkansas voters found themselves at the polls Tuesday as school systems throughout the state held elections for school board members and property tax renewals and increases.

The polls were open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here are results of the elections held Sept. 19 in Southwest Arkansas:

SEVIER COUNTY

DeQueen 32.2-mill school tax

Yes – 0

No – 0

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY

Ashdown 39.6-mill school tax

Yes – 564

No – 677

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Magnolia 33-mill school tax

Yes – 545

No – 409

NEVADA COUNTY

Prescott Board of Directors, Zone 2

Sandra Evans – 0

Constance Unice – 0

MILLER COUNTY

Fouke Board of Directors, Position 2

Damon Monroe – 110

Vince Coker – 236

Fouke 49-mill school tax renewal

Yes – 187

No – 154

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY

Blevins School Board member, Zone 6

Laura Clark – 58

Jeanie Gorham – 48

Blevins 31.3-mill school tax renewal

Yes – 66

No – 48

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Emerson-Taylor-Bradley 37.4-mill school tax renewal

Yes – 0

No – 0

Not all results were immediately available.

The counts where tallies are listed as zero were not yet available.

