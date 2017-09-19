Final weeks of construction work at Youree at East Kings

It's been a traffic headache for about two years, but an end is in sight to the construction work at Youree and East Kings.

It's been a traffic headache for about two years, but an end is in sight to the construction work at Youree and East Kings.

LA DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan says work at the intersection will be done by mid to late October, as long as the weather cooperates. Buchanan says that puts the project right on schedule.

Three of the four lanes of the Youree and East Kings intersection are complete along with the intersection itself. Crews are now busy tearing up and repaving the east side of the intersection toward Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

The outer lanes have been repaved but work continues on the inner lanes.

"Once they finish those, that will be the bulk of the heavy construction work," said Buchanan.

Once the east lane is paved, all that will be left is finishing touches.

"Things like striping, some clean-up work, just some finalization of some of those smaller items," explained Buchanan.

The $8.5 million project began in October 2015.

The goal was to widen and realign the intersection. The project is considered more than three-quarters of the way complete.

"The light at the end of the tunnel, as I always say, is especially bright now that we are only about a month out to completion," said Buchanan.

There are still some lane restrictions because of that construction on the east lane. DOTD reminds everyone to remain patient or avoid the intersection if you can.

The end of construction is welcome news for business owners in the area who have taken a hit since construction began.

Work is already complete in front of Nader's Gallery.

"We couldn't be any more excited about it coming to a conclusion," said co-owner Edward Nader.

"Now that they see the barrels being moved away and lanes opening up, we are seeing quite a bit of traffic picking up again," Nader continued.

Nader's Gallery has started a big sale to celebrate and make a fresh start.

Other businesses have gotten used to the work, but are still excited to see it end.

"We really appreciate them. They are hard workers, we all know that," said Sam George of the Deli Casino Sandwich Shoppe.

"We'll be happy when they are gone," he joked.

