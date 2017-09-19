Bossier sheriff fires deputy accused of domestic abuse

A Bossier sheriff's deputy is out of a job after being arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Sheriff Julian Whittington announced 44-year-old Audrey Seegers' termination Tuesday evening.

Seegers, who worked as a deputy detective with the Sheriff’s Office, is one of two Bossier law enforcement officers arrested Friday night.

Bossier City police Detective Michael Hardesty, 44, initially was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace after a “disturbance” shortly before 11 p.m. Friday at The Stage, a bar and concert venue in Bossier City.

Both were arrested late Monday afternoon on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

