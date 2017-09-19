Blood drive underway until 6 for El Compadre's Juan Zuniga

LifeShare Blood Centers has one of its mobile blood units at El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood to accept donations on Juan Zuniga's behalf. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A blood drive is inderway through 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at at El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood, 502 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Underway through 6 p.m. today is a blood drive for a man wounded while trying to help his mother.

LifeShare Blood Centers has one of its mobile blood units at El Compadre Mexican Restaurant & Seafood, 502 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport, to accept donations on Juan Zuniga's behalf.

Zuniga was shot twice in his chest the night of July 29 when two men stole his mother's purse in the restaurant parking lot.

Doctors at University Health in Shreveport had to remove his right lung.

After 1.5 months in the hospital, Zuniga was transferred Sept. 17 to Promise Hospital in Shreveport to continue his rehabilitation.

"To add to the good news, he is now going to be able to receive visitors!" says a post Sept. 17 on Gemma Zuniga's Facebook page.

