LSU announces Tigers' 2018 football schedule

LSU today announced its 2018 football schedule.

The Southeastern Conference released the 2018 schedules for all 14 league teams Tuesday afternoon.

Highlights of the Tigers' 2018 season include home games against Alabama and Georgia and the season-opening game Sept. 1 against Miami in Arlington, Texas, according to statement by sports information director Michael Bonnette on LSUsports.net.

LSU will play its home opener Sept. 8 in Tiger Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana. It will be the first time the two teams have played one another since 1949, Bonnette said.

The Tigers will open conference play Sept. 15 at Auburn.

Home games against Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss will round out September 2018.

After a road game Oct. 6, 2018, at Florida, LSU will host Georgia and Mississippi State.

November 2018 includes LSU hosting Alabama on Nov. 3, 2018, a road contest against Arkansas on Nov. 10, 2018, the home finale against Rice on Nov. 17, 2018, and the regular season finale Nov. 24, 2018, at Texas A&M.

AT A GLANCE

2018 LSU football schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Fla.) (in Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 8 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 15 at Auburn

Sept. 22 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 29 OLE MISS

Oct. 6 at Florida

Oct. 13 GEORGIA

Oct. 20 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 27 Open Date

Nov. 3 ALABAMA

Nov. 10 at Arkansas

Nov. 17 RICE

Nov. 24 at Texas A&M

Click here to view the 2018 SEC week-by-week and team-by-team schedules.

