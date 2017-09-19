Company to announce 500 part time, work-from-home jobs available in Shreveport

Shreveport residents looking to make some extra cash now have a chance to do it from the comfort of their own home.

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Regions Tower, Alorica, a company specializing in customer service jobs, announced the part-time, work-at-home jobs in customer service.

No starting wage was mentioned, however on Alorica at Home's website provided information on how employees are paid:

Alorica at Home offers schedules based on a per minute, per call OR guaranteed hourly rate. If total earnings (whether via per minute, per call or guaranteed hourly rate) are less than minimum wage, employee compensation will be trued up to meet their local minimum wage requirements (our employees will always earn the greater of the two pay scales).

On Thursday, representatives with Alorica will be at a meet-and-greet event at Northwest Technical College, 2010 N. Market Street, to meet with potential candidates and to make another formal announcement.

According to a media advisory, Alorica is the largest provider of customer service solutions in the U.S. market and the third largest in the world.

Seventy percent of the company's revenue is from Fortune 500 companies — including the two two U.S. brands in six of the nine industries it serves.

For more information or to apply, visit Alorica at Home's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.