3 charged with ETX murder in custody, another arrest expected

Three men are behind bars and are charged in the murder of two ETX young-adults.

Marlon L. Kelly, 21; Mose Dandrew Smith, 20; and Cartrell Williamson 21 all of Bossier City are in police custody and have been charged each with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Shayla Carson and Dalton Berry in the Panola, Texas community.

Related story: Authorities arrest East Texas murder suspect in Bossier City?

Another arrest is to be expected, according to a news release from the Panola County Criminal District Attorney's office.

Panola Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. on July 30 near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany.

Both Carson and Berry died at a residence. Another person was taken by helicopter to University Health in Shreveport.

