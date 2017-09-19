6 escape Shreveport house fire, 1 arrested for assault

Firefighters are investigating what started a fire in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail Tuesday morning. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A family of six was able to escape a burning house Tuesday morning, but one of them was arrested when police say he assaulted his mother after sneaking back into the house.

The fire happened just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the windows on the east side of the house.

Firefighters believe the fire started on a bed in one of the bedrooms.

The house has heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.

All six people who were living inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Officer David Watson.

Firefighters told police they saw drug paraphernalia in the house. So after a brief investigation, police detain 21-year-old D'Anthony Crowder.

According to police, Crowder admitted the paraphernalia was his, but officers decided not to arrest him because his home was so heavily damaged in the fire.

Once officers released Crowder, he reportedly tried to enter the house while firefighters were still working. Police then asked Crowder to wait across the street until firefighters were done.

Once firefighters cleared the scene, police say Crowder went back into the house and took out a plastic bag. Firefighters told police he was sneaking the bag and officers detained Crowder again.

Crowder's mother tried to show the police that there was nothing illegal inside the bag, that's when police say Crowder kicked towards his mother and hit the bag.

Police then arrested Crowder for simple domestic assault.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.