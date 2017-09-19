6 escape, 1 arrested after Shreveport house fire

Firefighters are investigating what started a fire in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail Tuesday morning. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A family of six was able to escape a burning house Tuesday morning, but one of them was arrested when firefighters say he tried to go back into the house.

The fire happened just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the windows on the east side of the house.

Firefighters believe the fire started on a bed in one of the bedrooms.

All six people who were living inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Officer David Watson.

Crews on scene say one man was arrested when he tried to go back into the home while crews were still working to put out the fire.

It is unclear what charges the man is facing or why he tried to go back into the house.

The house has heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.

