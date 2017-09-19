Trump expected to address UN about North Korea

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations about North Korea and other issues on Tuesday morning.

Trump, who has warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea does not back down, is expected to argue Tuesday that the dangers posed by Kim Jung Un's pursuit of a nuclear weapons program should unite all nations.

Trump planned to issue not just warnings to North Korea but also rebukes to states that have enabled Pyongyang, though it is unclear if he would criticize China by name.

