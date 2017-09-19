Cat Doctor now offering unique treatment for common disease

A local veterinarian clinic says they're now offering specialized treatment for our feline friends suffering from hyperthyroidism with the first radioactive iodine unit in the Ark-la-tex.

The Cat Doctor on Youree drive in Shreveport is now offering the radio-iodine therapy. Dr. Pamala Coker says the medicine is injected under the skin like a vaccine but the nearest clinics that offers it are in Dallas and Baton Rouge. She says the radioiodine kills overactive thyroid cells and removes thyroid tumors. Dr. Coker says pills only treat the symptoms of the disease that's becoming more on more common.

She said, "It's a big problem. You see a lot of cats with it are most people are like ok here's your pills and you can watch them go "great" I have to pill this cat twice a day and they don't really like it and I don't blame them. I have a few cats too that would not put it with it either. "

Dr. Coker adds says signs of hyperthyriodism in your cat include heavy eating but weight loss and if left untreated it could be life threatening to your cat. For more information on the procedure visit the Cat Doctor website.

